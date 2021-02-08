School custodian caught on camera hitting half-court shot backward

A security camera caught a school custodian making a backward half-court shot in an empty gymnasium.

Principal Kyle Leatherman said he had heard about the bucket in a casual conversation with custodian Joe Orians, his colleague at Liberty-Benton Middle School in Findlay, Ohio.

“I didn’t believe him, so I told him I would check the camera,” Leatherman told Storyful.

Footage taken in the school’s gymnasium shows Orians hitting the trick shot and raising both hands in victory.

Kyle was left stunned when he watched it back and shared the video on Twitter, captioning the clip: “Our custodian is better than yours. Just casually walking through the gym with no one watching but the security camera. Trick shot, nothing but net.

The video has been watched more than 330,000 times.

