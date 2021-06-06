Decision on school reopening in Sindh today: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Sunday announced that any decision on school reopening and promoting students to higher classes will be made today, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during an event, Saeed Ghani said that he was not aware of what decisions the federal government has taken to promote students to higher classes.

“We will be making our decisions on school reopening and others in a meeting of COVID Task Force today,” he said adding that schools would remain close until the next decision made by the provincial government.

He said that PPP has always supported welfare organizations and currently, they have been supporting Indus Hospital and SIUT for better healthcare facilities.

Read More: Education ministry’s nod sought for promotion of students to higher classes, exam schedule

“It is the responsibility of the state to provide health and education facilities free of cost,” he said.

Saeed Ghani said that public confidence in public institutes is improving after better arrangements have been made at public sector health institutes during COVID-19 wave which included free treatment and vaccination.

Comments

comments