Schoolboys arrested over murder of teacher

In a shocking incident, two teenage schoolboys allegedly killed a nursery school teacher after subjecting her to sexual assault in Russia.

According to the details, Viktoria Resnyanskaya, 38, who worked as a teacher in a local kindergarten, was on her way home when she was attacked and dragged into the bushes by the suspects where she was sexually assaulted and murdered in Temkinsky district of Smolensk city on 24th of December, local media reported.

Local residents found her body in the bushed and informed the police about the incident. Police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted her body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

During the preliminary investigation, the police identified two schoolboys, aged 17 and 16, as prime suspects and they have been arrested on charges of rape and murder. The officials said that the schoolboys were the members of a banned Russian movement that promotes criminal lifestyle.

