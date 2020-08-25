A terrifying incident was reported in Mexico where a schoolgirl was bound and gagged by a burglar at her home when she was busy in a live video chat on Zoom with her classmates.

The incident took place in northwestern Mexico’s Durango state where a burglar entered the home when the young woman, identified on her chat screen as Ariana Sofia Hernandez Aldama, was receiving lessons through Zoom at her home in Durango City.

The footage showed that the girl was bound and gagged and sitting motionless, seemingly to not antagonise the raider, who can be seen prowling through the property wearing a baseball cap, Dailymail UK reported.

The thief returned to lower the computer camera after looking through the home so he can carry out his crime without being watched. Later, he found some keys and used them to steal a car from the house and fled.

The report quoted the director of Municipal Public Security, Antonio Bracho, that a 911 call for help was received from the girl’s classmates who witnessed the crime online.

The authorities, the Preventive Police and the Crime Investigator of the Durango State Prosecutor’s Office, immediately rushed to the victim’s house although the attacker had already fled.

Neighbours also called the victim’s mother who arrived at the address as soon as possible to check on her daughter. The young woman has been given counselling by the Unit for Attention to Family and Gender Violence.

The local police later reported that the burglar was identified, whereas, the stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Antonio Bracho pointed out that in his opinion it will only be a matter of a very short time before the thief is captured, Excelsior reported.

