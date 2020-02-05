Schoolgirl dies after falling into hot curry pot

A three-year-old girl died while sustaining severe burn injuries after she fell inside a curry pot as the cook remained busy listening to music with headphones on at the time.

The incident occurred in Mirzapur area of India’ Uttar Pradesh state, where a girl died of burn wounds after she fell into a large curry pot at a local school.

The girl’s brother who witnessed the entire scene said that he screamed at the cook for help but she remained unmoved owing to listening to music on her headphones.

School teachers were alerted and rushed to help the girl, who sustained severe burn injuries. She was taken to hospital where she died.

The district magistrate suspended the school headmaster over the incident and a probe is being launched into the incident to find out if it was an accidental or intentional act on part of the cook.

In April 2019, a schoolgirl was burned to death in Bangladesh on the orders of her headteacher after she reported him for sexually harassing her.

The death of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi last week sparked protests across the South Asian nation, with the prime minister promising to prosecute all those involved.

Rafi was lured to the rooftop of the seminary she attended where her attackers asked her to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint she had filed with police.

When she refused, she was doused in kerosene and set on fire.

Police said Friday that one of the 17 people arrested in connection with her death had accused the school’s principal of ordering the attack.

