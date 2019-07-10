Primary schools, medical centers to be shifted on solar energy in Punjab

LAHORE: In Punjab, basic health centers and about 15,000 primary schools will be converted to solar energy by December 2019.

As per details, Punjab’s Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik announced that a project to convert schools and medical centers to solar energy is in the pipeline. Asian Development Bank and department of energy will complete the project with $86 millions, he added.

Under the project, 15,000 primary schools and 2,400 medical centers will be shifted to solar energy by December this year.

Earlier in July, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to shift government schools to solar energy in south Punjab.

He instructed to complete the process by December this year adding that solar-based electricity will be provided to such far-flung areas where transmission lines were not available.

Terming the move as an important initiative of the provincial government, the CM further decided to shift universities to solar energy in phases.

