Schools reopen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with SOPs

PESHAWAR: In a bid to prepare students for the board examination, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to resume the classes of grade 10th and 12th from Monday with strict adherence to coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the KP’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department, “In pursuance of decisions taken in National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting held on 29th of May, the classes of grade 10th and 12th are hereby re-opened throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 31st of May.”

Meanwhile, taking to social networking website, Twitter, KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that examinations will must take place this year. The provincial has all set to hold examinations, he added.

Read More: KP government announces reopening schools in five more districts

Earlier on May 29, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had decided to open schools in five more districts after witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

The KP authorities had announced to resume academic activities at schools in five more districts from May 31. A notification had been issued in this regarding which stated to reopen schools in Bannu, Charsadda, Haripur, Nowshehra and Swabi.

In the districts, the provincial authorities had granted permission to open government and private schools and seminaries. Model schools, academies and tuition centres had also been allowed to resume activities.

Comments

comments