Schools to reopen in Sindh from March 16: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday clarified that all the public and private educational institutes will reopen on March 16 across the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani said that the academic activities will take place in all the educational facilities as per schedule from Monday.

Earlier on March 10, an emergency meeting of the provincial health department had recommended closure of educational institutions to the Chief Minister of Sindh amid the emergence of nine new cases of novel coronavirus in Karachi.

The meeting chaired by Health Minister of Sindh Azra Pechuho had also decided to issue an advisory for a ban on gathering at public places and immediately setting up coronavirus information desks at all hospitals across the province.

The health officials meeting which was attended by representatives of the health ministry, district health officers (DHOs) and representatives of major hospitals in the province, had also decided to issue an advisory for 14 days local quarantine.

