17 schools sealed in Attock after rise in COVID-19 infections

ATTOCK, Punjab: Seventeen schools have been sealed by the administration after a surge witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Attock city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The local administration has closed 17 schools for one week after positive COVID-19 cases, whereas, an educator from Government Pilot Secondary School died of the virus.

A notification was issued in this regards which also stated that the schools will be reopened on April 24.

In an alarming situation of COVID-19, the Punjab province reported nearly 100 deaths from coronavirus in a day.

According to the statistics provided by the Punjab health department, as many as 97 people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab, during the last 24 hours. “This brings the overall death toll to 7430 in the province,” the data revealed.

The health department further divulged that as many as 3562 cases have been detected in the province during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people affected in the province from the infection to 267,572.

