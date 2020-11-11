81 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sealed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR: As many as 81 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were sealed over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to curb coronavirus spread.

A report released on Wednesday stated that 81 schools including 78 government and three private were sealed after found violating the SOPs. 62 schools were allowed to reopen after compliance with the standard operating procedures, while 19 government schools are still sealed.

The report highlighted that the COVID-19 testing ratio increased to 1.51pc from 1.12 in the last month of October.

On Tuesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province had witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after it recorded 226 fresh virus cases within the past 24 hours.

Read more: KP govt imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

According to the KP health department, as many as 226 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province during the last 24 hours, bring the provincial virus tally to 41,069,

Four virus-related deaths had been reported in the province during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1294.

