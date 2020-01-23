PakvsBan T20I series: Punjab govt announces to close schools early

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department on Thursday announced that all schools in Lahore will be closed at 11 am on January 24, 25 (Friday and Saturday) following the Twenty20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh starting from tomorrow, ARY News reported.

“Educational institutes have been told to let the children leave early on Friday and Saturday,” said a spokesperson for the Punjab Education Department.

Bangladesh team had arrived in Lahore on Wednesday night for the three T20I match series against Pakistan starting from January 24.

The second match will be played on January 25 and the final T20I will be played on January 27. The ICC officials have also landed in Lahore.

It must be noted that after the consensus with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to hold series in three different phases.

Bangladesh team will return to play 1st Test on February 7-11 and after PSL, they will return to play one-off ODI and 2nd Test in Karachi’s National Stadium.

