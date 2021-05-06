Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Scientists discover 2,000-year-old face cream containing last fingerprints

In an amazing discovery, scientists claimed to have found a 2,000-year-old face cream containing last fingerprints in an ancient Roman temple in London.

According to the details, when archaeologists came across a tin containing an unknown 2000-year-old ointment they were both pleased and bemused.

Initially, researchers believe it was an ointment used for healing or rituals. However, a detailed analysis was able to reveal its ingredients – animal fat, starch, and tin for pigment – revealing that it was none other than a tinted Roman face cream.

The Roman face cream was found in an ornate tin pot that is 6 by 5 centimeters (2.4 by 2 inches) and is of such high quality that it is comparable to the cosmetics produced today.

This type of face cream would most likely have belonged to a wealthy woman, or possibly a temple prostitute, Ancient Origins reported.

This find supports the fact that Roman culture was thriving in London at this time and there was a desire to incorporate all things Roman. Roman face cream was traditionally created with lead to create the desired tint.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Swan found with sock pulled over its head in ‘mindless prank’

International

Japan town builds giant squid statue with coronavirus relief fund

Offbeat

WATCH: Man rides bike over bridge’s arch, video goes viral

Offbeat

WATCH: Irish President’s dog interrupts official interview

[X] Close