Scientists discover 2,000-year-old face cream containing last fingerprints

In an amazing discovery, scientists claimed to have found a 2,000-year-old face cream containing last fingerprints in an ancient Roman temple in London.

According to the details, when archaeologists came across a tin containing an unknown 2000-year-old ointment they were both pleased and bemused.

Initially, researchers believe it was an ointment used for healing or rituals. However, a detailed analysis was able to reveal its ingredients – animal fat, starch, and tin for pigment – revealing that it was none other than a tinted Roman face cream.

The Roman face cream was found in an ornate tin pot that is 6 by 5 centimeters (2.4 by 2 inches) and is of such high quality that it is comparable to the cosmetics produced today.

This type of face cream would most likely have belonged to a wealthy woman, or possibly a temple prostitute, Ancient Origins reported.

This find supports the fact that Roman culture was thriving in London at this time and there was a desire to incorporate all things Roman. Roman face cream was traditionally created with lead to create the desired tint.

