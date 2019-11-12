Scoob! trailer reveals the origin of Scooby-Doo

Warner Bros. has dropped the trailer of upcoming animated movie Scoop! on Monday, solving the mystery of Scooby-Doo’s origin story.

The movie is based on how Shaggy meets Scooby-Doo portrayed by voice actor Frank Welker. The trailer shows the two met on the beach. Shaggy, voiced by Will Forte, immediately names the stray dog Scooby Dooby Doo — after a box of Scooby Snacks junk food he’s munching on.

It features Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Gina Rodriguez as Velma. Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan also star in the movie.

In the trailer, Shaggy and Scooby meet the rest of the gang; Fred, Velma and Daphne .

The film is the origin story of the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon series Scooby-Do, Where Are You! which premiered in 1969. The characters are known for cruising around in their van and solving spooky crimes.

Directed by Tony Cervone, the animated feature will hit theatres on May 15, 2020.

