Scrap godown blast kills 1 labourer, injures another

FIROZPUR: In an unfortunate event to transpire on Monday, at least one laborer engaged in demolishing work inside a scrap godown died in a blast while another suffered injuries, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to the details shared on the incident, the ill-fated labourers were busy carrying out their demolition works inside a scrap warehouse and suddenly a blast took place.

The rescue team, police, and bomb disposable squad have reportedly reached the scene while bodies of both injured and deceased laborers have been shifted to hospital.

It has yet to be determined what caused the blast and whether it was a crime or negligence.

Separately today, in a reported show of heinous evil, a man allegedly abducted a 14-year-old passer-by girl and raped her before she could be recovered.

According to the details of the remorseless development, the minor rape-victim was passing through her village in Masan Police jurisdiction where the suspect kidnapped her and raped her.

The family of the victim urges police to book the suspect and detain him as he still walks freely.

