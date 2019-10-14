Screwdriver removed from child’s chest at NICVD

KARACHI: In a successful operation, surgeons removed a screw driver from a child’s chest at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

“The child, Arsalan, is in stable condition now,” the doctors, who performed the complicated surgery said and added that he would be discharged soon.

Sources said that Arsalan was playing at home when he fell onto a screwdriver that penetrated around five inches deep inside his chest.

He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital, where doctors even refused to give him first ad owing to his critical condition. Later, his parents took him at NICVD, where the surgeons, after a successful operation, removed the object from his body and saved his life.

Earlier on April 19, a hybrid angiography of a minor girl had been successfully conducted in Children Hospital Lahore.

The doctors had stitched hole in heart of the five-year-old girl without performing surgery on it, through hybrid angiography.

Previously, a bypass operation of children had been carried out to stitch their hearts, however, Dr Masood Sadiq and his team had completed the operation without performing surgery.

