Scuffle over lipstick: Woman nabbed over torturing salesgirl in shopping mall

LAHORE: Police officials have arrested a woman over torturing a salesgirl inside a private shopping mall in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News obtained video of the incident where a woman can be seen torturing a sales girl and pulling her by grabbing hairs in the footage.

The scuffle reportedly took place after the exchange of harsh words between the salesgirl and the woman while checking the lipstick.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the Lahore police came into immediate action over the inhumane activity and arrested the woman with the assistance of her vehicle and CCTV footage.

The woman is reportedly identified as Sadaf, who along with her husband, Hamza, beaten up the girl apparently selling lipsticks at the mall.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) had been filed against an unidentified woman in a local police station after the incident occurred at the shopping mall situated in Lahore’s Factory Area.

According to the FIR, the woman had not only given life threats to the salesgirl but also attacked on other people who tried to intervene to prevent the salesgirl from her torture. Moreover, the outrageous lady also attacked the security supervisor with paper cutter, injuring his finger, stated in the FIR.

The arrested woman has been transferred to the police station and further investigation is underway.

