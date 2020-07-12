KARACHI: The port city’s weather turned pleasant on Sunday morning with resumption of the sea breeze.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperature in the metropolis dropped with the return of the sea breeze. The maximum temperature recorded in the city this morning was 31 degrees Celsius and expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

It said there are chances of light rain over next 24 hours with overcast skies. Besides, Karachi is expected to experience the second spell of this year’s monsoon rain next week.

Meanwhile, rain with thunder and dust-storm and isolated heavy falls are expected in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The maximum temperature in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad this morning was 21 degrees centigrade, Lahore 24, Karachi 31, Peshawar 26, Quetta 23, Gilgit 20, and Murree 16 degree centigrades.

Comments

comments