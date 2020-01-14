Pak-China joint naval exercise sea guardians-2020 culminates in Karachi

KARACHI: Closing Ceremony of sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians-2020 between Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy), was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq was also present on the occasion.

Read More: Pakistan Navy ships establish free medical camps in Tanzania

While addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq expressed his gratitude to Southern Theatre Command for their engagement and joint collaboration in exercise Sea Guardians-2020.

While alluding to warm and cordial relations between the two countries, the Admiral expressed satisfaction over mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding the conduct of the exercise. Commander Pakistan Fleet, also emphasized that such interactions will further improve the exchange of professional experience in maritime threats, developing a synergistic approach in naval domains and stepping up the capabilities to ensure a safe & sustainable maritime environment in the region.

Earlier, Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun thanked Pakistan Navy for extending warm hospitality to visiting naval platforms/ assets of PLA (Navy). He hoped that this exercise will further enhance bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

The Admiral also formally declared the culmination of the exercise.

During the exercise, Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) Flotilla comprising naval platforms/ assets along with Marines Corps Detachments carried out advance level joint drills and naval maneuvers in the North Arabian Sea. The harbor and sea activities of the exercise were also witnessed by senior officials from both navies.

Read More: ‘Made in Pakistan’ warship realization of self-reliance dream, says Navy chief

Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 spanning over nine days was designed to share professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of military officials from both the navies.

Comments

comments