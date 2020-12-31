Cops hop quad bikes to patrol Seaview beach on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI: With people heading to Seaview beach for New Year’s Eve celebrations, Karachi police have come up with a unique plan to check illegal activities, including celebratory firing, on the shore on the occasion.

The South zone police have rented at least ten quad bikes to patrol the beach on New Year’s Eve. Each bike will have a cop beside its rider to carry out patrolling along the coast, according to the police.

They said as many as 1,557 cops have been deployed across the South zone with camps set up at five spots to facilitate citizens. Motor mechanics will be available at these camps to offer help in case any vehicle breaks down, they added.

Earlier on December 29, Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Sheikh had directed the police to keep Seaview beach and its surroundings open and called for security and traffic arrangements to be made in this regard.

He instructed the police and city administration to ensure the implementation of the government-prescribed SOPs to halt the spread of Covid-19. He issued directives for taking strict action against those indulging in aerial firing and one-wheeling.

