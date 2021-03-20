WATCH: Smart seagull steals a pack of chips from supermarket  

In a surprising incident, a smart seagull was caught on camera stealing a packet of chips from a supermarket in Aberdeen, Scotland.

In a video posted on Facebook, the bird can be seen waiting for a customer to open the door as it had a motion-sensor. As soon as the door opened, the seagull quickly walks inside and go to the lowest aisle containing the chips. He looks at the packets, as if choosing which one to take.

The bird makes the decision and picks one up in its beak. Then, the seagull walks out of the superstore and enjoys the little treat he stole right at the entrance.

“Gulls don’t care for the concept of ownership or trade,” the caption hilariously said.

The video went viral after being posted on social media. “Smoother than a fresh jar of Skippy,” one user actually quoted the famous lyrics of the song ‘Uptown Funk.’ Another user joked, “That automatic door never works for me, but works for a seagull?”

