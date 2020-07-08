Tourists beat seal unconscious just to take pictures with it

A shocking incident was filmed in Kazakhstan which showed a group of tourists beat a seal unconscious by charging wooden sticks and pelting rocks on it so ‘children could take pictures with it’.

The video reportedly filmed in Kuryk village located on the eastern shore of Caspian Sea was shared online yesterday which showed the defenceless animal was attacked by a group of men.

WARNING: The video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing

Media reports claimed that they continued beating the seal until it lost consciousness. Later, they pulled it out of the water so that children could take pictures and have fun.

A crowd of people gather around to watch the brutal assault and appear to do nothing to stop the violence.

‘After that, they threw the motionless body back into the sea. I don’t know if it survived,’ an unnamed witness told local media.

The latest incident was followed by another video emerged on social media this week. The video showed the tourists pelting stones and rocks at a baby seal when the animal approached them. The incident took place in Aktau city, around 43 miles from Kuryk.

Saken Dildakhmet, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources told: ‘The way people acted in the video is outrageous and wild. Such an attitude can cause a great damage to the fauna of the Caspian Sea and adversely affect the behaviour of these animals who may become aggressive and attack people. We ask you to show respect to nature.’

Seals are curious animals who often approach people, the environment authorities said.

Mr Dildakhmet added: ‘The seal in the clip is young and playful. The seals are mostly very friendly and curious marine mammals. We should admire them.’

Police are now hunting the perpetrators involved in both cases, who could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison, reported Dailymail UK.

