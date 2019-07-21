Search operation launched to trace six missing children in Indus

SUKKUR: Six children reported missing in Sukkur were apprehended to be drowned in the Indus River, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The divers of Pakistan Navy came to assist the civil administration in a search operation in Indus to trace six children, including three brothers, missing from Hamad Plaza at Queens Road of Sukkur.

There were apprehensions that the children were drowned in the river when clothes of the children were found near Sukkur Barrage in the northern Sindh city.

According to reports, the missing children, from 11 years to 16 years of age, left their homes on Friday informing their families that they were going to play a cricket match but didn’t return back.

The people of the area protested over the lack of interest and support from the administration officials and staged a protest demonstration in the city.

The police later informed that the clothes and shoes of the missing children were found near the bank of Indus river and expressed apprehension that they were likely to drown while swimming in the river.

A search operation with the help of the navy divers has been launched to trace the children.

Comments

comments