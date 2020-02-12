Pakistan Navy’s Exercise Seaspark 2020 begins in Karachi

KARACHI: The inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s Exercise Seaspark 2020 was held in Karachi on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion, reported Radio Pakistan.

The participants of the ceremony were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise, and the force commanders presented their plan of action in the ceremony.

The purpose of Seaspark 2020 exercise is to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy taking cognizance of emerging regional and global challenges.

The exercise Seaspark 2020 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

Last month, sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians-2020 between Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy), was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun was in attendance as Chief Guest of the occasion. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq was also present at the occasion.

Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 is aimed at sharing professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats at sea, improve security cooperation and promote safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

