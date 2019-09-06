Second phase of ‘Clean Karachi’ drive underway: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi here on Friday said that the first phase of ‘Clean Karachi’ initiative has been concluded successfully and added that the second phase of the cleanliness drive was underway in the metropolis city, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), Ali Zaidi said that garbage will be lifted during the second phase of the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive.

He said that the Centre has devised a comprehensive plan for the development of the metropolis city. The minister said that Karachiites witnessed that rain water during the second and third spell was receding fast as almost all drains were cleaned.

ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Senior Vice Chairman Anwar Dawood and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: Ali Zaidi rejects reports of stopping ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

Earlier on September 3, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi had clarified that the ongoing ‘Clean Karachi’ could not be stopped until its accomplishment.

Responding to the reports of stopping the Karachi cleanliness campaign, Ali Zaidi had further detailed that the drive was stopped temporarily for clearing the nullahs during heavy rainfall.

“At first, the flow of rainwater is restored in the choked nullahs. We are now clearing the routes of the forthcoming Muharram processions over the request of the Sindh governor.”

Comments

comments