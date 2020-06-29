Second phase of Kamyab Jawan Program to kick-off soon: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Sunday rejected PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal’s views expressed on government policies catered towards the youth, ARY News reported.

Dar said that Ahsan Iqbal’s statements couldn’t be farther from the truth, he said that historic advances have been made for the youth of the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that employment opportunities were created for the youth along with promoting youth oriented business activities.

“Despite tremendous economic constraints the government allocated Rs100 billion for the youth of this country, the premier also increased the loan quotas from Rs5 million to Rs250 million,” said Dar.

“The government has brought the mark up to its lowest value in the country’s history along with allocating Rs30 billion for skilled based education.”

The minister said that the government is about to initiate phase two of Kamyab Jawan Program which will provide more opportunities to the youth for development and prosperity.

Usman Dar also said that the government’s youth initiatives have been hailed internationally and due to the exemplary work being done have also shown interest in participating and contributing to the youth oriented efforts.

