ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza has offered the education authorities to establish centres at the private school buildings for the secondary and Cambridge examinations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

APPSF President Kashif Mirza said that arrangements should be made to implement all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conducting the secondary and Cambridge exams.

He added that the decision to cancelling or postponing the exams will be tantamount to exhibiting incompetence of the education authorities. Mirza opposed that the cancellation of exams following the protest of students would be considered as enmity with the education.

The APPSF president urged the education authorities to provide the due academic right to 75 million children across the country.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that the education authorities are consistently adopting measures to resume academic activities in a safe environment.

The vaccination of professionals associated with the education sector has been made mandatory by the authorities which would be completed by June 10. All professionals aged above 18 years will be given the facility of walk-in vaccination across the country.

The centre also announced that the examinations of students enrolled in Grade 9 to 12 (Matriculation and Intermediate) will be held from July 23 to 29.

Moreover, the provinces have been allowed to begin regular classes of matriculation and intermediate students from May 31. However, permission was given on a condition to strictly implement the SOPs against COVID-19.

