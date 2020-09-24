Secondary classes to reopen in Sindh from September 28: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that secondary classes (6 to 8) will be reopened from September 28 in the province, ARY News reported.

The number of coronavirus has decreased in Sindh and there is no issue of reopening the schools, Ghani said in his statement. The coronavirus pandemic caused huge loss to the education system.

Referring to the reservations raised by the provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani said that is no issue in reopening secondary classes and added that he will hold discussion with the health department officials in case of any reservations.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had opposed the decision to reopen primary schools in haste as coronavirus rate is increasing in the province.

Read more: Sindh health minister opposes reopening primary schools ‘in haste’

Dr Azra said that the rate of coronavirus infections is increasing in Sindh. She opposed the decision to reopen schools in the current situation. She added that primary schools should not be reopened in haste.

The health minister said that the rate of coronavirus cases has reached up to 3 per cent from 1.5 per cent, whereas, many patients are put on ventilators and oxygen beds. She said that another wave of COVID-19 was predicted and at least four to six more weeks required to closely monitor the developments.

On Wednesday, Secondary schools in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reopened as students from classes six to eight returned to their schools after nearly six months.

Comments

comments