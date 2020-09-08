Police expands probe to SECP employees in Sajid Gondal missing probe

ISLAMABAD: The investigators of Islamabad Police including senior officers visited the spot from where Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal had gone missing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The authorities have directed the investigation teams for an early recovery of the missing SECP official by using all resources at hand.

The police has expanded the scope of the investigation and SECP employees have also been included in the probe, officials said.

Police on Friday said that the SECP joint director has gone missing in Islamabad.

The car of Sajid Gondal was recovered by the police near National Agriculture and Research Centre (NARC) building in Islamabad.

“We have obtained a record of Car data and are examining it from various angles”, police officials said.

The police said that Sajid Gondal was missing from yesterday and further details being gathered from the family members.

