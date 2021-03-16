Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SECP warns public against investments in unauthorized schemes

unauthorized schemes, SECP, investments

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has warned people against investments in fake schemes luring people through extraordinary incentives, ARY NEWS reported.

In an alert issued by the SECP today, it asked the consumers to refrain from making any investments on a fake website, All Pakistan projects.


While asking the public to refrain from making investments in fraudulent investment companies, it said that it is an illegal act for any company to collect money for investment purposes from the public.

“The public should refrain from being lured by companies giving extraordinary incentives and profits,” the SECP said adding that the commission would continue to play its role in safeguarding the interests of the consumers.

In February 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) announced the registration of over 2,000 companies in the country during the first month of 2021.

The SECP said that it had registered 2,101 companies in the country during the month of January 2021 and around 98 percent of them are registered through an online process.

“The number of companies registered in January 2021 is 10 percent more than the same month of the previous year,” it said adding that most of the companies were registered in the trade sector while 44 companies received foreign investment during the first month of the ongoing year.

The SECP further said that the registration of their business centre in Islamabad has also witnessed a 24 percent increase after 837 more companies were registered during January 2021.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Private airline’s inaugural international flight cancelled due to technical…

Business

Gold prices go up in domestic, international markets

Business

Huawei announces royalty rates for 5G phone technology

Must Read

Rupee hits over one-year high against US dollar

[X] Close