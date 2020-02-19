Finance secretary urges provinces to control prices of food items  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance secretary on Wednesday urged all the provincial governments to play their due role in controlling prices of essential food items, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee, the finance secretary said prices of essential items are increasing in the markets around the country and causing unrest in the public, but it must also be remembered that after devolution the function of price control falls under the domain of the provinces.

He said that the provinces must accept this responsibility and make efforts to appease the masses. The local governments should be ready and prepared to take additional measures during Ramazan to save masses from price hike, the secretary said.

Read More: Govt making all-out efforts to bring down prices of food items: Hafeez Shaikh

“Provinces should share information as to which items other than the essential items, they think, add to inflation and how the government can help in coping with the scarcity,” he added.

Hoarding for profiteering should be checked at every level and necessary action under the law should be taken against profiteers and hoarders, the official said and added that the local government heads should ensure display of price lists and its applicability.

Smuggling of essential food items should be dealt with utmost severity, he added

