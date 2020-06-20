Section 144 being imposed in Punjab due to cylinder, oxygen shortage

LAHORE: Acting on an ARY News report, the government of Punjab has imposed section 144 against oxygen gas and oxygen cylinder hoarding and profiteering on Saturday.

Department for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab’s suggestion to impose the law was upheld by the ministry of interior.

The law has been imposed in an effort to stop illegal hoarding, profiteering of oxygen and oxygen cylinders and will also include regulators, concentrators and oxy-metres which were being hoarded or sold at exorbitant prices.

Secretary primary and secondary healthcare said that illegal practices like hoarding and undue profiteering would incur massive damage to those suffering from coronavirus.

Secretary, captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the imposition of the law will enable the districts to take better action against elements trying to mint money off of people’s dire situation during times of coronavirus.

He also added that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally involved in the current health situation of the country and was closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the province.

Muhammad Usman also said that individuals or shops found participating in creating another crisis in the country will be met with serious consequences.

The imposition of the law will be brought into effect soon, and will remain imposed till two months.

