Section 144 imposed against illegal cattle markets in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government Friday imposed a ban on the establishment of illegal cattle markets within the local limits/ jurisdiction of the Karachi division, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the government has permitted to setup cattle markets only at the designated places of Karachi.

The places allowed by government include, Super Highway, Malir 15, Asoo Goth, Cattle Mandi Landhi, Rice Godown Landhi near Babar Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth, Baldia Town, cattle market permitted by Station Commander Karachi in the limits of Clifton Cantonment board and Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board.

Read More: Zilhajj moon sighted, Eidul Azha on Aug 12

“The government also imposed a ban on establishment of cattle market for sale/ purchase of sacrificial animals except in the cattle market specified/ notified by the Home Department on the recommendation of respective Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners with immediate effect till 12th ZilHajj, 1439 Hijra,” reads a notification.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned police stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.

Read More: ARY Cattle Farm provides meat of sacrificial animals

The first day of Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12, Monday, as the Zilhajj moon was sighted on Friday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-u-Rehman, who presided over a meeting of the committee at Met Complex, announced the sighting of the crescent.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of the Zilhajj moon.

Comments

comments