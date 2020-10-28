‘Anyone not wearing face mask in public places can be arrested’: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district magistrate has imposed Section 144 on the wearing of masks in public places in the capital and warned action against the violators, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, the order comes into effect immediately and will remain in force for a period of two months.

Read More: Polluted cities are at risk of second Covid-19 spike, warns PM Imran

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, in a tweet said that anyone not wearing masks in public places “could be arrested” by police.

Section 144 is imposed on wearing Face masks / covers in Islamabad . Anyone not wearing them in public places can be arrested by Police. pic.twitter.com/KGmVkNEBRo — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) October 28, 2020

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to impose new Covid-19 restrictions across the country due to a fresh spike in novel coronavirus cases.

As per details, the NCOC ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm from tomorrow (Thursday). The forum also ordered to shut parks and recreational spots by 6 pm from Thursday.

The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The directives were issued after a session chaired by the head of NCOC Asad Umar which was attended by interior minister Ijaz Shah, secretary health Amir Ashraf Khawaja, National Institute of Health (NIH) head Major General Aamer Ikram, chief executive officer of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), whereas, the provincial officials joined the meeting via video link.

Comments

comments