Section 144 imposed in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in North Waziristan tribal district owing to prevailing volatile situation of law and order in the area.

An order imposing Section 144, issued by Abdul Nasir Khan, the deputy commissioner of North Waziristan, has taken effect for 30 days since June 8.

According to the order, the district police officer of North Waziristan reported that due to the “current law and order situation, threats of militancy and other sabotage activities are expected in the district in case of dharnas (sit-ins), protest rallies, jalsas (public meetings) and public gathering[s] of five or more persons”.

In order to prevent any “untoward situation”, it was imperative to impose a complete ban on dharnas, protest rallies, jalsas and public gatherings of five or more people, the order stated.

The imposition of Section 144 in North Waziristan comes at the heels of recent multiple attacks on security forces by terrorists.

On June 7, four military officers and a soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place in North Waziristan.

The incident occurred in Kharqamar area where terrorists have targeted a patrolling vehicle through an IED planted on the roadside that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four security officials.

