Security arrangements finalised for annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

HYDERABAD: Three-day celebrations of 276th Urs of great Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai will begin from Monday (October 14) at Bhit Shah town of district Matiari amid strict security measures.

Strict security arrangements have been made to provide a peaceful environment to thousands of devotees while all required arrangements to provide basic facilities to them have also been completed.

As many as 2400 police cops and 80 Rangers troops would be deputed in Bhit Shah while 44 closed-circuit cameras and 20 walkthrough gates would be installed to keep strict watch on anti-peace elements.

The formal inauguration of Urs celebration will be held at about 10 a.m by laying chaddar at the grave of a Sufi saint.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 14 to mark the 276th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the 14th of October.

According to programme, the Live Stock exhibition and a horse race will be organized while agricultural village will be made at Numaish ground.

In Shah jo baag, a cultural village will be organized in which different stalls of handicrafts items will be established.

The music concerts will be held at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Auditorium and Shah Jo Baag while traditional sports Malakhara will be held at Malakhra ground for three days of the Urs.

