Security arrangements reviewed ahead of Saudi crown prince visit

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration and police officials on Friday reviewed the overall security arrangements ahead of the two-day visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who is reaching Islamabad on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulifqar Khan, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Commissioner Aamir Ahmed Ali, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and other officials attended a high-level meeting held to review the arrangements for the first-ever visit of the Saudi crown prince.

During the three-hour long meeting, the participants reviewed the overall security of the capital and took a number of decisions, including putting security in the capital on high alert during the crown prince’s stay in Islamabad.

Section-144 imposed in Rawalpindi ahead of Saudi crown prince's visit

Sources said the participants vowed to ensure the protection of the visiting dignitaries by taking exemplary security measures. Senior officers would monitor the security of Islamabad themselves as there would be an enhanced coordination between officials of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the Government of Punjab has imposed section-144 under the Criminal Procedure Code ahead of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

The Section-144 has been imposed in the city for seven days from Feb 15 to 21. Saudi Crown Prince is due to land in Pakistan tomorrow (Feb 16).

