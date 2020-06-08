Security beefed up due to three deaths occurring at Hub Dam yesterday

KARACHI: Police has urged extreme caution and asked the people to act responsibly after three people drowned to death yesterday, ARY News reported.

Police officials have said that the security has been tightened further along the water reservoir since yesterday’s tragedy.

Official have also said that the area is in a vicinity where multiple police stations may claim it as their jurisdiction, all police stations in the proximity are now working together to ensure no one violates lockdown and shows up on site.

Hub Dam had an influx of visitors coming to the place to cool off and have a swim despite lockdown yesterday.

Families and individuals made their way to the place even after two individuals reportedly drowned and died while swimming.

The two dead were identified as Atif, a resident of Mujahid Colony while the other has been identified as Babar, a resident of ManghoPir, Sultanabad.

