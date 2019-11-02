Security beefed up outside PM’s Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: Strict security measures have been put in place outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the wake of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s speech, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The containers have been placed at the roads heading towards Bani Gala, while the police and FC personnel are also deployed to control over law and order situation, in case of possible movement of Azadi marchers towards D-Chowk and the PM’s residence.

It may be noted that, the Islamabad administration following the speech of JUI-F Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman had beefed up security in the federal capital’s Blue Area.

The local administration had said it is ready to deal with any situation, adding the Elite Force and Rangers personnel have also been called in to guard the capital’s commercial area.

The Ministry of Interior, meanwhile, had said armored personnel carriers have been stationed in front of the Parliament House with the deployment of more security personnel in the sensitive areas.

Read more: Azadi marchers to be homeward bound in two days: Asad Umar

Earlier, the government and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had agreed over a venue of the march in Islamabad.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak had announced that they have reached an agreement under which the participants of ‘Azadi March’ will not enter the Islamabad’s Red Zone.

He had said that the opposition parties will hold their protest demonstration near Sunday bazaar in H-9 sector in the federal capital.

