Minister orders security checks for large luggage at airports

TOKYO: Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said on Tuesday that inspections of large baggage were now mandatory at private jet facilities at Japan’s major airports, following the stunning escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from the country.

Ghosn, who had been awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial crimes, fled to Lebanon. Media reported he had hid inside an audio equipment case that went uninspected because it was too large for the X-ray machine at Kansai airport.

Ghosn is set to hold on Wednesday his first live news conference since his arrest in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges, saying his escape from Japan has meant he can communicate “freely”.

Ghosn is not the only senior executive at Nissan who has faced allegations of financial misconduct. An internal investigation found that former Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and other executives received improper compensation.

That forced Saikawa to step down last year. The former CEO and one-time Ghosn protege has said he received the stock-related compensation under “a scheme of the Ghosn era”.

Attention has also focused on another Nissan executive who helped oust Ghosn but was later hit himself by allegations of overpayment. Nissan has said its investigation had found no evidence against the executive, Hari Nada, who has since been demoted.

