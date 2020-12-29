Security forces kill wanted terrorist in Pishin: sources

QUETTA: Security forces on Tuesday carried out a raid in Pishin district of the Balochistan province, killing a terrorist wanted by the authorities over his involvement in militant activities, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the security forces carried out a raid in Huramzai area of Pishin district to arrest the terrorist, however, he opened fire on the personnel as soon as they cordoned him.

During a retaliatory fire, the forces killed the terrorist, who is identified as Shah Fazal. He is wanted by the authorities in several terror acts and belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It is pertinent to mention here that law enforcing authorities (LEAs) have taken actions against anti-state elements in the recent past and during one such action on December 22, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Awaran district of Balochistan, killing 10 terrorists involved in an attack that saw the martyrdom of Lance Naik Iqbal a day before.

According to the ISPR, the security forces carried out a raid at a terror hideout in Awaran district and killed 10 terrorists during an exchange of fire.

They were involved in an operation yesterday which saw the martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldier, Lance Naik Iqbal, the army’s media wing said.

It said that a huge cache of weapons and communication equipment was recovered during the operation.

