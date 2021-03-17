Security forces kill terrorist in Swat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed while another was arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an IBO in Kanju area of Swat. During the intense fire, a terrorist, Mukaram was killed and another apprehended, ISPR said, adding that the militants were associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were involved in blowing up schools and attacks on the security forces in Swat. During the encounter, two civilians were also martyred by the terrorists.

Read More: Four terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Earlier on March 7, the security forces had conducted two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in areas of North Waziristan and South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the intelligence-based raids had been carried out in the Datakhel area of North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists including terrorist commanders Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), terrorist commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and terrorist commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group) had been killed.

Comments

comments