Security forces kill three terrorists in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces foiled a major terrorist activity and killed three terrorists after fierce exchange of fire in South Wazirstan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Raad ul Fasad” against terrorist hideouts at Gulkuch, on the boundary of South Wazirstan and Balochistan.

Upon arrival of the forces, terrorists opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous areas.

Security forces chased the fleeing terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed.

SMGs, hand grenades, communication equipment and local currency were recovered from them and their identities are still being ascertained.

Earlier on January 4, security forces had killed a terrorist during an IBO in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, security forces had conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hide out in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) , sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Separately, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) had also carried out an IBO in the sub burbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

