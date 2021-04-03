RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday killed TTP terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani during an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed.

Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP, the ISPR said.

The TTP terrorist was involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

In one such operation on March 17, a terrorist was killed while another was arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an IBO in Kanju area of Swat. During the intense fire, a terrorist, Mukaram had been killed and another apprehended, ISPR said, adding that the militants were associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The terrorists were involved in blowing up schools and attacks on the security forces in Swat. During the encounter, two civilians were also martyred by the terrorists.

