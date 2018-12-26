Security guard of Abidi’s residence taken into custody: SSP Karachi South

Karachi: As a probe into the murder of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi is underway, the guard of the slain leader’s residence has been taken into the custody, Senior Superintendent (SSP) of district South Karachi, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, said.

Speaking to mediamen on Wednesday, the SSP South informed that the politician was shot right in front the of his residence on Tuesday night, meanwhile, the security guard at the gate rushed inside as the assailant opened fire at Abidi.

The security guard belongs to Dera Ghazi Khan and was hired 2-3 months ago for the job, the SSP continued.

Last night, when the erstwhile leader of Mutahhida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) was killed, the police official said, as per Abidi’s usual routine, he had reached home earlier than his daily schedule of coming back from office.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) against the murder will be registered today after the funeral prayers of the assassinated politician are observed in the afternoon.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi on a motorcycle and when the former MQM-P leader stopped his car in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

