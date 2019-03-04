KARACHI: In another heist, a security guard with his two accomplices robbed a private bank in city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Sunday night and made off with cash and jewelry worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

The police have identified the guard as Kashif Raza, and said he barged into the bank with two accomplices and broke into the bank’s lockers overnight with the help of a gas cutter. They also took along digital video recording system to evade arrest.

Senior superintendent of police East said the same suspect had previously served four years in jail for breaking lockers of a bank. “We are investigating a case”, he added. At least 40 lockers were broken into and cash, jewellery from them was stolen. The bank has informed the affected people about the mugging.

Read: Security guard robs Karachi bank of Rs6.5mn

The locker owners arrived at the bank and protested on Monday morning. They said they had deposited their life’s savings in these lockers. They also complained that the bank staff were not cooperating with them.

The case has been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station, with bank manager as complainant.

The suspect also beat up two other security guards Aslam and Mukhtar before holding them hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers also made off with rifle of the security company they were working for.

Comments

comments