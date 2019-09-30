Security guard shoots himself to stage fake loot in Karachi

KARACHI: In a dramatic turn of events, police revealed on Monday a private security guard, who was reportedly wounded by robbers after being deprived of Rs200,000 cash and his pistol, staged a fake mugging bid by shooting himself in his leg.

Two days back, police said they received a complaint that robbers looted Rs200,000 from the guard and injured him by shooting him in his leg in Karachi’s Haideri area.

After a thorough investigation, it transpired that the security guard, identified as Sher Muhammad, faked the robbery bid to pocket the money.

The SSP central told media today that the suspect was given the cash by a shop owner to deposit it in a private bank but he, finding a deserted place, shot himself and hid his pistol to fake a robbery bid.

He said the guard has been taken into custody and an amount of Rs1,45000 recovered from his possession.

