MULTAN: A security guard has been caught on camera stealing an expensive cellphone from a mobile shop in Multan city of Punjab province, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News Correspondent Rana Farooq, the security guard has been on the run since stealing the cellphone from a shop.

A CCTV footage of the incident, available with ARY News, shows that the uniformed security guard entered the cellphone shop and demanded from the shopkeeper to show him a good phone.

Apparently due to the trust in uniformed guard, the shopkeepers, after showing him the phone got engaged in a conservation.

The guard, after noting that the duo are busy talking to each other, quietly managed to run away with the phone.

The police have registered a case and are now searching for the security guard.

This is not the first time that a security guard is found involved in criminal activities.

Earlier this year, a security guard allegedly looted Rs6.5 million from the lockers at a bank in Defence area of Karachi city.

According to the police, a security guard who was deployed at the bank on security duty robbed the bank along with his accomplices. He brought gas cutters to break open lockers of the bank.

Last year in August, robbers had barged into a private bank in Karachi and robbed Rs0.8 million in a matter of minutes.

