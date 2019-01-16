KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has ordered a ban on private security guards from carrying weapons in public who dear wear a uniform, ARY News reported.

During a meeting to review law and order situation of the province, Shah ordered law enforcement agencies to ensure no private guards sans uniforms roam in public with a weapon.

He asked provincial officers to order security companies to verify credentials of guards before they were employed.

Inspector general Sindh police told the meeting that street crimes and other snatching incidents had declined for some months. He said, however, such crimes saw an upsurge in District Central of Karachi and the police were working to address them.

The IG Sindh said all cases of bank heists were closely examined and a group had also been arrested involved in making fake licenses of weapons.

The chief minister was also briefed on murder of MQM-P leader Ali Raza Abidi and attack on Chinese Consulate.

CM Shah also ordered action anyone selling drugs in educational institutions. ‘Especially schools’ administrations should be taken into loop for a joint strategy in this regard,” the CM said.

Recently, a security guard of slain MQM leader Abidi was taken into custody for interrogation. The security guard belongs to Dera Ghazi Khan and was hired 2-3 months ago for the job.

