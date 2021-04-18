Security put on high alert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of recent protests, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Islamabad have put security on high alert, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a police official, the Islamabad IGP has directed all police officials to ensure high alert security and enhance patrolling measures in the city.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the federal capital and snap checking intensified.

The Islamabad police spox said that no one would be allowed to block roads and highways.

The spokesperson in a statement has appealed to citizens to cooperate and support the police in ensuring law and order situation in the federal capital.

Earlier today, Saad Rizwi, chief of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday directed his party workers to “immediately end Lahore sit-in and return home peacefully.”

Hafiz Muhammad Saad Rizvi in a letter written to Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) of the party has asked party workers to end the Lahore protest and disperse peacefully.

“Majlis-e-Shura (advisory council) members should surrender themselves before police,” said the banned TLP chief in a letter.

