Special security measures in place for Zardari’s court appearance

ISLAMABAD: Over 1000 security officials will be deployed within and around the accountability court to ensure foolproof security and avoid any untoward situation during Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s appearance before the court on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

According to the security plan, at least 300 security personnel will be deployed inside the court and 500 personnel will perform security duty outside the court. Sources said that 200 traffic police officials would be deployed around the court.

Moreover, roads from NAB Rawalpindi bureau to the accountability court will be sealed as security measure and Rangers’ personnel will patrol in the area.

PPP’s activists will not be allowed to cross Aabpara Chowk, sources said and added that if they manage to reach at the court, the security forces would stop them at the ‘Project Mor’.

Anti-riot force will be deployed on entrance and exit points of Faizabad to tackle any untoward situation.

Officials of NAB all set to produce Asif Ali Zardari before the accountability today in mega money laundering case.

Earlier on June 10, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari as Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega money laundering case.

A two member-bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Kiyani had pronounced the verdict on the bail plea filed by the PPP leaders.

The NAB had pleaded the court to allow them to arrest the brother-sister duo for the probe in to the mega money laundering reference.

